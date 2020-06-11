Mortgage Rates Up Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, inch up from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.21 percent for the week ending June 11, 2020, up slightly from 3.18 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.82 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.62 percent, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.26 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.10 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.51 percent a year ago.

"The rebound in homebuyer demand continued this week, driven by mortgage rates that hover near record lows," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "This turnaround in demand, particularly by those who have higher incomes than the typical household, also reflects deferred sales from the Spring."

