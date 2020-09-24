Mortgage Rates Up

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.90 percent for the week ending September 24, 2020, up from 2.87 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.64 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.40 percent, up from 2.35 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.16 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.90 percent, down from 2.96 percent last week. It was 3.38 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates set several record lows over the last few months and have remained low into September," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While there is room for rates to decrease even more, higher home prices and low inventory could potentially stifle the high demand that we've been seeing."

