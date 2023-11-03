Mortgage Rates Today: November 3, 2023—Rates Move Down

Today’s current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 8.06%, down 0.23 percentage points from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.12%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

Current Mortgage Rates for November 3, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 8.06%, compared to last week when it was 8.29%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.98%. The APR was 8.24% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 8.06%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $738 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $165,663 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 7.18%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 7.35%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 7.12%. Last week it was 7.31%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.18% will cost $909 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $63,626 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.97%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 8.16% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.97% will pay $732 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,487 and you’d pay approximately $1.23 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Mortgage interest rates are determined by several factors, including some that borrowers can’t control:

Federal Reserve. The Fed rate hikes and decreases adjust the federal funds rate, which helps determine the benchmark interest rate that banks lend money at. As a result, mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction with the Fed’s rate decision.

The Fed rate hikes and decreases adjust the federal funds rate, which helps determine the benchmark interest rate that banks lend money at. As a result, mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction with the Fed’s rate decision. Bond market. Mortgages are also loosely connected to long-term bond yields as investors look for income-producing assets—specifically, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond. Home loan rates tend to increase as bond prices decrease, and vice versa.

Mortgages are also loosely connected to long-term bond yields as investors look for income-producing assets—specifically, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond. Home loan rates tend to increase as bond prices decrease, and vice versa. Economic health. Rates can increase during a strong economy when consumer demand is higher and unemployment levels are lower. Anticipate lower rates as the economy weakens and there is less demand for mortgages.

Rates can increase during a strong economy when consumer demand is higher and unemployment levels are lower. Anticipate lower rates as the economy weakens and there is less demand for mortgages. Inflation. Banks and lenders may increase rates during inflationary periods to slow the rate of inflation. Additionally, inflation makes goods and services more expensive, reducing the dollar’s purchasing power.

While the above factors set the base interest rate for new mortgages, there are several areas that borrowers can focus on to get a lower rate:

Credit score. Applicants with a credit score of 670 or above tend to have an easier time qualifying for a better interest rate. Typically, most lenders require a minimum score of 620 to qualify for a conventional mortgage.

Applicants with a credit score of 670 or above tend to have an easier time qualifying for a better interest rate. Typically, most lenders require a minimum score of 620 to qualify for a conventional mortgage. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Lenders may issue mortgages to borrowers with a DTI of 50% or less. However, applying with a DTI below 43% is recommended.

Lenders may issue mortgages to borrowers with a DTI of 50% or less. However, applying with a DTI below 43% is recommended. Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Conventional home loans charge private mortgage insurance when your LTV exceeds 80% of the appraisal value, meaning you need to put at least 20% down to avoid higher rates. Additionally, FHA mortgage insurance premiums expire after the first 11 years when you put at least 10% down.

Conventional home loans charge private mortgage insurance when your LTV exceeds 80% of the appraisal value, meaning you need to put at least 20% down to avoid higher rates. Additionally, FHA mortgage insurance premiums expire after the first 11 years when you put at least 10% down. Loan term. Longer-term loans such as a 30-year or 20-year mortgage tend to charge higher rates than a 15-year loan term. However, your monthly payment can be more affordable over a longer term.

Longer-term loans such as a 30-year or 20-year mortgage tend to charge higher rates than a 15-year loan term. However, your monthly payment can be more affordable over a longer term. Residence type. Interest rates for a primary residence can be lower than a second home or an investment property. This is because the lender of your primary mortgage receives compensation first in the event of foreclosure.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

As you compare lenders, consider getting rate quotes for several loan programs. In addition to comparing rates and fees, these programs can have flexible down payment and credit requirements that make qualifying easier.

Conventional mortgages are likely to offer competitive rates when you have a credit score between 670 and 850, although it’s possible to qualify with a minimum score of 620. This home loan type also doesn’t require annual fees when you have at least 20% equity and waive PMI.

Several government-backed programs are better when you want to make little or no down payment:

FHA loans. Borrowers with a credit score above 580 only need to put 3.5% down and applicants with credit scores ranging from 500 to 579 are only required to make a 10% down payment with FHA loans.

Borrowers with a credit score above 580 only need to put 3.5% down and applicants with credit scores ranging from 500 to 579 are only required to make a 10% down payment with FHA loans. VA loans. Servicemembers, veterans and qualifying spouses don’t need to make a down payment when the sales price is less than the home’s appraisal value. VA loan credit requirements vary by lender.

Servicemembers, veterans and qualifying spouses don’t need to make a down payment when the sales price is less than the home’s appraisal value. VA loan credit requirements vary by lender. USDA loans. Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no money down using a USDA loan. Moderate-income borrowers can qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate term through the Guaranteed Loan Program. Further, buyers with a very low or low income can receive a 33-year term and payment assistance is available through the agency’s Direct Loans program. Credit requirements differ by lender.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

