Mortgage Rates Today: May 9, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.96%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.26%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.07%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.74%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 9, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.96%, which is 0.02% lower than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.97%. The APR was 7.00% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.96% on a $100,000 loan will cost $663 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $138,543.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 6.26%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.26%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.29%. Last week it was 6.29%.

With an interest rate of 6.26%, you would pay $858 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $54,434 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.07%. Last week, the average rate was 7.12%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.12% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $670 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,025, and you’d pay around $1,059,028 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.74%. The 52-week low was 3.79% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.74% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $583.

Related: When a 5/1 ARM Is The Best Choice For You

VA Mortgage Rates

Today’s current VA mortgage rate is % compared to a week ago when it was %. The 52-week high was % compared to a low of % in that same period.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.