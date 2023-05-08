Mortgage Rates Today: May 8, 2023—Rates Stay Low

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.90%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.23%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.00%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.74%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 8, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) increased to 6.90% from 6.85% yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.91%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.41%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.91%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 6.90%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $659 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $137,096 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.23%, up 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.22%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.26%. It was 6.25% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.23% will cost $856 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,140 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.00%, the same as last week. That’s 1.81% higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.00% will pay approximately $665 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,990.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.74%. The 52-week low was 3.76% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.74% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $583.

VA Mortgage Rates

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to calculate how much house you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

