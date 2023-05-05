Mortgage Rates Today: May 5, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.85%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.18%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.94%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 5, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.85%, down 0.12% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.86%. Last week, the APR was 6.98%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.85%, your monthly payment will be about $655, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $135,893 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.18%, down 0.09% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.27%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.21%. It was 6.30% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.18% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,650 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.94%— 0.14% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.94% will cost you $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,965.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%, up from the 52-week low of 3.76%. Last week, the average rate was 5.75%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.75% will spend $584 per month in principal and interest.

Related: When a 5/1 ARM Is The Best Choice For You

VA Mortgage Rates

Today’s current VA mortgage rate is % compared to a week ago when it was %. The 52-week high was % compared to a low of % in that same period.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. A good place to start is by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.