Mortgage Rates Today: May 31, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

Currently, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.24%, compared to 7.20% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.62%, up 0.12% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 31, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year mortgage of 7.24%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 7.20%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.26%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.21%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.24% will cost you about $682, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $145,339 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.62%, up 0.12% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.50%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.65%. It was 6.53% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.62% will cost $878 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,989 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.25%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.26% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.25% will pay $682 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,121, and you’d pay roughly $1,091,876 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.01%, up 0.09% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.90% and the high was 6.01%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 6.01% will spend $600 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

Today’s current VA mortgage rate is % compared to a week ago when it was %. The 52-week high was % compared to a low of % in that same period.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

