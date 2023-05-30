Mortgage Rates Today: May 30, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.26%, compared to 7.17% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.65%, up 0.17% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 30, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.26% compared to a rate of 7.17% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.28%. The APR was 7.18% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.26%, you will pay about $683 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $145,828 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.65%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.48%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.69%. It was 6.50% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.65%, you would pay $879 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $58,287 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.29%— 0.06% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.29% will cost you $685 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,142.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.97%, up 0.17% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.90% and the high was 5.97%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.97% will spend $598 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

