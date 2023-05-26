Mortgage Rates Today: May 26, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.26% with an APR of 7.28%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.64% with an APR of 6.66%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.31% with an APR of 7.32%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.96% with an APR of 7.72%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 26, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.26%, compared to last week when it was 7.12%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.28%. The APR was 7.14% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.26%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $683 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $145,828 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 6.64%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.39%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.66%. Last week it was 6.42%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.64% will cost $879 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $58,188 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.31%. Last week, the average rate was 7.21%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.21% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $686 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,152, and you’d pay around $1,102,877 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.96%, up 0.17% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.89% and the high was 5.96%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.96% will spend $597 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be tricky to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

