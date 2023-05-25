Mortgage Rates Today: May 25, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.26%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.56%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.31%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.94%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 25, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.26%, up 0.16% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.27%. Last week, the APR was 7.11%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.26%, your monthly payment will be about $683, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $145,828 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 6.56%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.33%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.59%. Last week it was 6.36%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.56% will cost $874 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,394 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.31%. Last week, the average rate was 7.19%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.19% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $686 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,147, and you’d pay around $1,102,877 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched up to 5.94% from 5.92% yesterday. The average rate was 5.77% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.94% will pay $596 per month in principal and interest.

VA Mortgage Rates

Today’s current VA mortgage rate is % compared to a week ago when it was %. The 52-week high was % compared to a low of % in that same period.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

