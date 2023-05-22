Mortgage Rates Today: May 22, 2023—Rates Move Up

Today’s current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.17%, up 0.17% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.43%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

Current Mortgage Rates for May 22, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.17%, which is 0.17% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.18%. The APR was 7.02% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.17% on a $100,000 loan will cost $677 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $143,633.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate sits at 6.43%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.30%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.46%. Last week it was 6.33%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.43% will cost $867 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,107 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.26%. Last week, the average rate was 7.08%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $683 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,127, and you’d pay roughly $1,093,708 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.81%, up 0.08% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.89% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.81% will spend $587 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

