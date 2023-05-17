Mortgage Rates Today: May 17, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.08%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.34%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.16%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.70%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 17, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.08%, which is 0.09% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%. The APR was 7.01% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.08% on a $100,000 loan will cost $671 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $141,446.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.34%, up 0.06% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.28%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.37%. It was 6.31% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.34% will cost $862 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $55,220 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.05% from last week to 7.16%. That’s 1.97% higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.16% will pay approximately $676 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,076.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.70%, up from the 52-week low of 3.89%. Last week, the average rate was 5.78%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.70% will spend $580 per month in principal and interest.

VA Mortgage Rates

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

