Mortgage Rates Today: May 16, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

Today’s current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.04%, up 0.08% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they generally have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.33%. However, you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your mortgage in 15 years instead of 30.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 16, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) inched up to 7.04% from 7.00% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 6.96%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.41%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 7.06%. At this time last week, it was 6.97%. Here’s why APR is important.

At today’s interest rate of 7.04%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $668 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $140,477 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.33%, up 0.07% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.26%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.36%. It was 6.29% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.33% will cost $862 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $55,122 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.12%. Last week, the average rate was 7.07%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.07% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $673 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,055, and you’d pay around $1,068,129 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%. The 52-week low was 3.89% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.73% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $582.

VA Mortgage Rates

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

