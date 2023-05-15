Mortgage Rates Today: May 15, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.00%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.30%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.08%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 15, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.00% compared to a rate of 6.90% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.02%. The APR was 6.91% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.00%, you will pay about $665 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $139,509 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.30%, up 0.07% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.23%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.33%. It was 6.26% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.30% will cost $860 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,827 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.08% from last week to 7.08%. That’s 1.89% higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.08% will pay approximately $671 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,030.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%, up from the 52-week low of 3.79%. Last week, the average rate was 5.74%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.73% will spend $582 per month in principal and interest.

VA Mortgage Rates

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

