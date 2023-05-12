Mortgage Rates Today: May 12, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.94%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.19%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.99%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 12, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) decreased to 6.94% from 6.99% yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 6.85%. The 52-week high is 7.41%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 6.95%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 6.94%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $661 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $138,060.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.19%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.18%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.22%. Last week it was 6.21%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.19% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,748 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.99%. Last week, the average rate was 6.94%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.99% will pay $665 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,985, and you’d pay around $1,044,504 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%, . In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.79% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.73% will spend $582 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

