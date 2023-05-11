Mortgage Rates Today: May 11, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.99%, compared to 6.85% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.28%, up 0.12% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 11, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.99% compared to a rate of 6.85% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.01%. The APR was 6.86% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.99%, you will pay about $665 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $139,267 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.28%, up 0.12% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.16%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.31%. It was 6.19% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.28% will cost $859 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,631 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.05%— 0.11% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.05% will cost you $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,020.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%. The 52-week low was 3.79% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.73% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $582.

VA Mortgage Rates

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

