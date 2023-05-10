Mortgage Rates Today: May 10, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.99% with an APR of 7.01%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.28% with an APR of 6.31%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.11% with an APR of 7.12%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.78% with an APR of 7.39%.

Current Mortgage Rates for May 10, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.99%, which is 0.09% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.01%. The APR was 6.91% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.99% on a $100,000 loan will cost $665 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $139,267.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.28%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.21%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.31%. It was 6.24% this time last week.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.28% will cost $859 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $54,631 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.11%— 0.11% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.11% will cost you $673 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,050.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.78%, up from the 52-week low of 3.79%. Last week, the average rate was 5.76%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.78% will spend $585 per month in principal and interest.

Related: When a 5/1 ARM Is The Best Choice For You

VA Mortgage Rates

Today’s current VA mortgage rate is % compared to a week ago when it was %. The 52-week high was % compared to a low of % in that same period.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.