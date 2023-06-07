Mortgage Rates Today: June 7, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.12%, compared to 7.24% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.55%, down 0.07% from the previous week.

If you want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing, compare your existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 7, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.12%, compared to last week when it was 7.24%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.14%. The APR was 7.26% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.12%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $673 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $142,417 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.55%, down 0.07% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.62%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.58%. It was 6.65% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.55% will cost $874 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,295 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.19%, the same as last week. That’s 2.00% higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.19% will pay approximately $678 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,091.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.04%, higher than the 52-week low of 3.95%. Last week, the average rate was 6.01%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.04% will pay $602 per month in principal and interest.

Related: When a 5/1 ARM Is The Best Choice For You

VA Mortgage Rates

Today’s current VA mortgage rate is % compared to a week ago when it was %. The 52-week high was % compared to a low of % in that same period.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.