Mortgage Rates Today: June 6, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Remain Fairly Stable

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 0.13% in the last week to 7.13%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage dropped 0.11% during the same period to 6.54%.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 6, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.13% compared to a rate of 7.26% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.15%. The APR was 7.28% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.13%, you will pay about $674 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $142,660 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.54%, down 0.11% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.65%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.58%. It was 6.69% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.54% will cost $873 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,195 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.18%— 0.11% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.18% will cost you $677 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,086.

5/1 ARM Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate rose to 6.02% from 6.00% yesterday. The average rate was 5.97% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 6.03%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.02% will pay $601 per month in principal and interest.

VA Mortgage Rates

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be tough to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

