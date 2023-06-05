Mortgage Rates Today: June 5, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Today’s current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%, down 0.18% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.54%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

Current Mortgage Rates for June 5, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.09% compared to a rate of 7.27% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.11%. The APR was 7.29% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.09%, you will pay about $671 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $141,689 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 6.54%, the same as it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.65%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.57%. Last week it was 6.68%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.54% will cost $873 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,195 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.13%. Last week, the average rate was 7.31%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.13% will pay $674 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,060, and you’d pay roughly $1,069,951 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.00%, up 0.03% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.90% and the high was 6.03%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 6.00% will spend $600 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

What Affects Mortgage Rates?

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy—including its interest rate hikes, which it’s using to restrain inflation—is the primary factor that’s pushing long-term mortgage rates higher. The state of the economy and housing market also affects mortgage rates. As for what interest rate the lender might offer you, this depends on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit score, both of which indicate your risk as a borrower.

How To Compare Mortgage Rates

Shop around and talk to various lenders to get a sense of each company’s mortgage loan offerings and services. Don’t go with the first lender quote you receive; instead, compare the best mortgage rate quotes to get a deal. In particular, consider what fees they charge, what fees they’re willing to waive and what closing assistance they might provide. Make sure any special offers or discounts don’t come at the cost of a higher mortgage rate.

Be sure to apply with each lender within a 45-day window. During this window, you can have multiple lenders pull your credit history without additional impact on your credit score.

Is This a Good Time To Buy a House?

Mortgage rates remain elevated, and the nation’s housing supply remains limited. The low inventory is preventing house prices from dropping. Meanwhile, the combination of high mortgage rates and appreciated home values will continue to present an obstacle for many prospective homebuyers seeking affordable housing.

