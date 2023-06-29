Mortgage Rates Today: June 29, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.31%, compared to 7.24% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.49%, up 0.06 percentage points from the previous week.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 29, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.22%. The APR was 7.16% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.31%, you will pay about $686 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $147,124 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 6.49%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.43%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.45%. Last week it was 6.37%.

With an interest rate of 6.49%, you would pay $870 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,671 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage fell 0.01 points from last week to 6.93%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.93 will pay approximately $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,955.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

