Mortgage Rates Today: June 28, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.29% with an APR of 7.20%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.44% with an APR of 6.38%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.95% with an APR of 6.91%.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 28, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) remained at 7.29% from 7.29% yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.19%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed is 7.20%. This time last week, it was 7.12%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.29%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $685 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $146,512 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 6.44%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.40%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.38%. Last week it was 6.34%.

With an interest rate of 6.44%, you would pay $868 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,167 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.95%. Last week, the average rate was 6.90%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.95% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $662 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,964, and you’d pay around $1.04 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

What Affects Mortgage Rates?

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy—including its interest rate hikes, which it’s using to restrain inflation—is the primary factor that’s pushing long-term mortgage rates higher. The state of the economy and housing market also affects mortgage rates. As for what interest rate the lender might offer you, this depends on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit score, both of which indicate your risk as a borrower.

Related: Mortgage Rate Forecast & Trends For 2023

How To Compare Mortgage Rates

Shop around and talk to various lenders to get a sense of each company’s mortgage loan offerings and services. Don’t go with the first lender quote you receive; instead, compare the best mortgage rate quotes to get a deal. In particular, consider what fees they charge, what fees they’re willing to waive and what closing assistance they might provide. Make sure any special offers or discounts don’t come at the cost of a higher mortgage rate.

Be sure to apply with each lender within a 45-day window. During this window, you can have multiple lenders pull your credit history without additional impact on your credit score.

Is This a Good Time To Buy a House?

Mortgage rates remain elevated, and the nation’s housing supply remains limited. The low inventory is preventing house prices from dropping. Meanwhile, the combination of high mortgage rates and appreciated home values will continue to present an obstacle for many prospective homebuyers seeking affordable housing.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.