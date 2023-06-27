Mortgage Rates Today: June 27, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.29%, according to Curinos. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.42%, while the average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.93%.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 27, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.29%, compared to last week when it was 7.19%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.19%. The APR was 7.12% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.29%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $685 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $146,536 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.42%, up 0.02 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.40%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.37%. It was 6.34% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.42% will cost $867 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $56,038 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.93%—0.04 percentage points down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.63% and a 52-week high of 8.88%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.93% will cost you $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,955.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to calculate how much house you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

