Mortgage Rates Today: June 26, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Currently, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.28%, compared to 7.24% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.43%, up 0.02 percentage points from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 26, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) rose to 7.28% from 7.25% yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.24%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed is 7.19%. This time last week, it was 7.14%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.28%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $684 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $146,219 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate sits at 6.43%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.41%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.37%. Last week it was 6.34%.

With an interest rate of 6.43%, you would pay $867 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,117 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 6.93%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.97% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.93% will pay $661 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,957 and you’d pay approximately $1.03 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

