Mortgage Rates Today: June 13, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.11%, compared to 7.13% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.53%, down 0.01% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 13, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.11%, down 0.02% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.12%. Last week, the APR was 7.15%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.11%, your monthly payment will be about $673, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $142,174 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 6.53%, the same as it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.54%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.56%. Last week it was 6.58%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.53% will cost $873 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,096 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.18%, the same as last week. That’s 1.99% higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.18% will pay approximately $677 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,086.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.04%. The 52-week low was 4.11% compared to a 52-week high of 6.06%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 6.04% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $602.

VA Mortgage Rates

What Affects Mortgage Rates?

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy—including its interest rate hikes, which it’s using to restrain inflation—is the primary factor that’s pushing long-term mortgage rates higher. The state of the economy and housing market also affects mortgage rates. As for what interest rate the lender might offer you, this depends on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit score, both of which indicate your risk as a borrower.

How To Compare Mortgage Rates

Shop around and talk to various lenders to get a sense of each company’s mortgage loan offerings and services. Don’t go with the first lender quote you receive; instead, compare the best mortgage rate quotes to get a deal. In particular, consider what fees they charge, what fees they’re willing to waive and what closing assistance they might provide. Make sure any special offers or discounts don’t come at the cost of a higher mortgage rate.

Be sure to apply with each lender within a 45-day window. During this window, you can have multiple lenders pull your credit history without additional impact on your credit score.

Is This a Good Time To Buy a House?

Mortgage rates remain elevated, and the nation’s housing supply remains limited. The low inventory is preventing house prices from dropping. Meanwhile, the combination of high mortgage rates and appreciated home values will continue to present an obstacle for many prospective homebuyers seeking affordable housing.

