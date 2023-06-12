Mortgage Rates Today: June 12, 2023—30-Year Mortgage Rates Increase, 15-Year Rates Steady

Currently, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.15%, compared to 7.09% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.53%, down 0.01% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for June 12, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.15%, compared to last week when it was 7.09%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.17%. The APR was 7.11% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.15%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $675 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $143,146 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate sits at 6.53%, the same as it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.54%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.56%. It was 6.57% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.53%, you would pay $873 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,096 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.22%. Last week, the average rate was 7.13%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 5.19%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.13% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $680 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,106, and you’d pay around $1,086,385 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.06%, up 0.06% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 4.11% and the high was 6.06%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 6.06% will spend $603 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

VA Mortgage Rates

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a part of purchasing a home, but it can be tough to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

