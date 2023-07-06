Mortgage Rates Today: July 6, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.42%, compared to 7.31% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.67%, up 0.18 percentage points from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 6, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) dropped to 7.42% from 7.38% yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.31%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 7.37%. At this time last week, it was 7.22%. Here’s why APR is important.

At today’s interest rate of 7.42%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $694 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $149,699.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 6.67%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.49%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.63%. Last week it was 6.45%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.67% will cost $880 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $58,467 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.12%. Last week, the average rate was 6.93%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.12% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $673 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,051, and you’d pay around $1.07 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

