Mortgage Rates Today: July 31, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.44%, according to Curinos. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.67%, while the average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.20%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 31, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate of 7.44% on a 30-year mortgage. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 7.33%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.37%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.26%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.44% will cost you about $695 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $150,166 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.67%, up 0.11 percentage point from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.56%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.62%. It was 6.51% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.67% will cost $881 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $58,496 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.20%. Last week, the average rate was 7.14%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.20% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $679 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,089, and you’d pay around $1.08 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

