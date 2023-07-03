Mortgage Rates Today: July 3, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.36% with an APR of 7.28%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.53% with an APR of 6.48%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.03% with an APR of 6.98%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 3, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate of 7.36% on a 30-year mortgage. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 7.28%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.28%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.19%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.36% will cost you about $690 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $148,275 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 6.53%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.43%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.48%. Last week it was 6.37%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.53%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $873 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $57,096 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 10 points from last week to 7.03%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.03% will pay approximately $667 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,005.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.