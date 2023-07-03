Mortgage Rates Today: July 3, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.36% with an APR of 7.28%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.53% with an APR of 6.48%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.03% with an APR of 6.98%.
Current Mortgage Rates for July 3, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
Borrowers paid an average rate of 7.36% on a 30-year mortgage. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 7.28%.
Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.28%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.19%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.
To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.36% will cost you about $690 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $148,275 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 6.53%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.43%.
On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.48%. Last week it was 6.37%.
At today’s interest rate of 6.53%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $873 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $57,096 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 10 points from last week to 7.03%.
Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.03% will pay approximately $667 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,005.
How Much House Can I Afford?
The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.
Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:
- Income
- Debt
- Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)
- Down payment
- Credit score
