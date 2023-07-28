Mortgage Rates Today: July 28, 2023

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.40% with an APR of 7.33%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.63% with an APR of 6.60%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.23% with an APR of 7.18%.
Current Mortgage Rates for July 28, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
Borrowers won’t pay any more in interest this week than they would have last week. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.40%, the same as it was last week.
The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.33%. The APR was 7.32% last week.
If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.40%, you will pay about $693 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $149,355 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.63%, the same as the previous week.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.60%. It was 6.57% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.63% will cost $878 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $58,089 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.23%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.13% at this time last week.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.23% will pay $681 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,106 and you’d pay roughly $1.09 million in total interest over the life of the loan.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a general idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.
Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
More From Advisor
- 30-Year Rate Rises To 6.81%, Says Freddie Mac, As July’s Mortgage Heat Wave Sizzles On
- How To Check For Liens On Your Property
- Mortgage Rates Today: July 27, 2023—Rates Move Up
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.