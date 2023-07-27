Mortgage Rates Today: July 27, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.35%, according to Curinos. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.60%, while the average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.21%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 27, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) slipped to 7.35% from 7.41% yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.32%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed is 7.27%. This time last week, it was 7.25%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.35%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $689 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. In total interest, you’d pay $148,005 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.60%, up 0.10 percentage point from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.50%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.55%. It was 6.44% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.60% will cost $877 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,820 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.21%— 0.11 percentage point up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.63% and a 52-week high of 9.25%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.21% will cost you $679 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,094.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

