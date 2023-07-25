Mortgage Rates Today: July 25, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.35% with an APR of 7.28%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.56% with an APR of 6.53%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.18% with an APR of 7.15%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 25, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.35%, down 0.03 percentage points from a week earlier.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.28%. Last week, the APR was 7.29%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.35%, your monthly payment will be about $689, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $148,005 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.56%, up 0.04 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.52%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.53%. It was 6.47% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.56% will cost $874 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,364 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.18%— 0.02 percentage points up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.63% and a 52-week high of 9.25%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.18% will cost you $677 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,080.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

