Mortgage Rates Today: July 24, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose by 0.03 percentage points in the last week to 7.33%.
Meanwhile, the APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.10 percentage points during the same period to 6.56%.
For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates.
Current Mortgage Rates for July 24, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.33% compared to a rate of 7.30% a week ago.
The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.26%. The APR was 7.22% last week.
If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.33%, you will pay about $687 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $147,466 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.56%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.46%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.51%. It was 6.41% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.56% will cost $874 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,394 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.15%.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will pay $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,060 and you’d pay roughly $1.07 million in total interest over the life of the loan.
How Much House Can I Afford?
The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.
Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:
- Income
- Debt
- Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)
- Down payment
- Credit score
