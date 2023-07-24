Mortgage Rates Today: July 24, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose by 0.03 percentage points in the last week to 7.33%.

Meanwhile, the APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.10 percentage points during the same period to 6.56%.

For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 24, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.33% compared to a rate of 7.30% a week ago.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.26%. The APR was 7.22% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.33%, you will pay about $687 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $147,466 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.56%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.46%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.51%. It was 6.41% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.56% will cost $874 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $57,394 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.15%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.14% will pay $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,060 and you’d pay roughly $1.07 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.