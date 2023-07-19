Mortgage Rates Today: July 19, 2023—Rates Move Down

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.28%, compared to 7.52% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.47%, down 0.25 percentage points from the previous week.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 19, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.28%, which is 0.24 percentage points lower than last week.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.20%. The APR was 7.44% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.28% on a $100,000 loan will cost $684 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $146,414.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.47%, down 0.25 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.72%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.41%. It was 6.68% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.47% will cost $870 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $56,522 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage fell 0.09 points from last week to 7.14%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.14 will pay approximately $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,059.

