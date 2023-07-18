Mortgage Rates Today: July 18, 2023—Rates Move Down

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.38%, compared to 7.58% a week earlier.
For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.52%, down 0.24 percentage points from the previous week.
If you want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing, compare your existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.
Current Mortgage Rates for July 18, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
Borrowers paid an average rate of 7.38% on a 30-year mortgage. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 7.58%.
Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.29%. This is lower than last week when the APR was 7.52%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.
To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.38% will cost you about $691 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $148,643 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.52%, down 0.24 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.76%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.47%. It was 6.72% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.52% will cost $872 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $56,958 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.16%— 0.10 percentage points down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.63% and a 52-week high of 9.25%.
A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.16% will cost you $676 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,070.
What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?
The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.
The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.
More From Advisor
- What Was The HAMP Program?
- Mortgage Rates Today: July 17, 2023—Rates Move Down
- Mortgage Rates Today: July 14, 2023—Rates Move Down
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.