Mortgage Rates Today: July 17, 2023—Rates Move Down

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.30%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.46%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.15%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 17, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate of 7.30% on a 30-year mortgage. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 7.57%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.22%. This is lower than last week when the APR was 7.51%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.30% will cost you about $686 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $146,879 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate sits at 6.46%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.74%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.41%. It was 6.70% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.46%, you would pay $869 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,433 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage fell 0.13 points from last week to 7.15%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.15 will pay approximately $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,065.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

