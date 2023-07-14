Mortgage Rates Today: July 14, 2023—Rates Move Down

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.29% with an APR of 7.21%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.46% with an APR of 6.41%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.14% with an APR of 7.08%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 14, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.29%, down 0.29 percentage points from a week earlier.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.21%. Last week, the APR was 7.55%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.29%, your monthly payment will be about $685, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $146,488 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.46%, down 0.23 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.69%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.41%. It was 6.63% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.46% will cost $869 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $56,414 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.27%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.14% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,063, and you’d pay around $1.07 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

