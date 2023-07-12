Mortgage Rates Today: July 12, 2023—Rates Move Up

The current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.52% with an APR of 7.44%, according to Curinos. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.72% with an APR of 6.68%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.23% with an APR of 7.16%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 12, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.52%, which is 0.10 percentage points higher than last week.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.44%. The APR was 7.37% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.52% on a $100,000 loan will cost $701 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $152,309.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.72%, up 0.05 percentage points from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.67%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.68%. It was 6.63% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.72% will cost $883 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $58,945 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.23%— 0.13 percentage points up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.63% and a 52-week high of 9.25%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.23% will cost you $681 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,106.

What Affects Mortgage Rates?

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy—including its interest rate hikes, which it’s using to restrain inflation—is the primary factor that’s pushing long-term mortgage rates higher. The state of the economy and housing market also affects mortgage rates. As for what interest rate the lender might offer you, this depends on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit score, both of which indicate your risk as a borrower.

Related: Mortgage Rate Forecast & Trends For 2023

How To Compare Mortgage Rates

Shop around and talk to various lenders to get a sense of each company’s mortgage loan offerings and services. Don’t go with the first lender quote you receive; instead, compare the best mortgage rate quotes to get a deal. In particular, consider what fees they charge, what fees they’re willing to waive and what closing assistance they might provide. Make sure any special offers or discounts don’t come at the cost of a higher mortgage rate.

Be sure to apply with each lender within a 45-day window. During this window, you can have multiple lenders pull your credit history without additional impact on your credit score.

Is This a Good Time To Buy a House?

Mortgage rates remain elevated, and the nation’s housing supply remains limited. The low inventory is preventing house prices from dropping. Meanwhile, the combination of high mortgage rates and appreciated home values will continue to present an obstacle for many prospective homebuyers seeking affordable housing.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.