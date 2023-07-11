Mortgage Rates Today: July 11, 2023—Rates Move Up

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.58%, according to Curinos. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.76%, and the average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.26%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 11, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate of 7.58% on a 30-year mortgage. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 7.38%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.52%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.29%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.58% will cost you about $705 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $153,643 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 6.76%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.62%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.72%. Last week it was 6.56%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.76% will cost $885 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $59,354 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.26%— 0.16 percentage points up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.63% and a 52-week high of 9.00%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.26% will cost you $683 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,121.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

