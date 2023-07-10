Mortgage Rates Today: July 10, 2023—Rates Move Up

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.57%, according to Curinos. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.74%, and the average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.28%.
Current Mortgage Rates for July 10, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 7.57%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.36%.
On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 7.51%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.
At an interest rate of 7.57%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $704 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay around $153,544 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.74%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.53%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.70%. It was 6.48% this time last week.
At today’s interest rate of 6.74%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $884 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $59,164 in total interest over the life of the loan.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.28%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.03% at this time last week.
Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.28% will pay $684 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,133 and you’d pay approximately $1.10 million in total interest over the life of the loan.
How to Calculate Mortgage Payments
Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. A good place to start is by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.
Simply input the following information:
- Home price
- Down payment amount
- Interest rate
- Loan term
- Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees
How Much House Can I Afford?
The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.
Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:
- Income
- Debt
- Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)
- Down payment
- Credit score
