Mortgage Rates Today: July 10, 2023—Rates Move Up

Today, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.57%, according to Curinos. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.74%, and the average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.28%.

Current Mortgage Rates for July 10, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year mortgage (fixed-rate) sits at 7.57%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.36%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage, the APR is 7.51%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.57%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $704 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay around $153,544 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.74%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.53%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.70%. It was 6.48% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.74%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $884 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $59,164 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.28%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.03% at this time last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.28% will pay $684 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,133 and you’d pay approximately $1.10 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. A good place to start is by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.