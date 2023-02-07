Mortgage Rates Today: February 7, 2023—30-Year Fixed Rate Rises

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.65%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.79%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.72%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.39%.

Mortgage Rates for February 7, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.65%, which is 0.14% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the highest rate was 6.88%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.66%. The APR was 6.52% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.65% on a $100,000 loan will cost $642 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $131,107.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.79%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 5.70%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.82%. It was 5.72% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.79%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $833 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $49,860 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.72%— 0.17% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week high of 6.93%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.72% will cost you $647 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,850.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.39%. Last week, the average rate was 5.37%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.39% will spend $561 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

