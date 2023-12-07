Mortgage Rates Today: December 7, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Currently, the current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.56%, compared to 7.64% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.75%, down 0.05 percentage points from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for December 7, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 30-year mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 7.56%, down 0.08 percentage point from a week earlier.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.46%. Last week, the APR was 7.55%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.56%, your monthly payment will be about $703, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $153,173 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.75%, down 0.05 percentage point from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.80%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.70%. It was 6.74% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.75% will cost $885 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $59,324 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.54%. Last week, the average rate was 7.69%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.54% will pay $702 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,267 and you’d pay around $1.15 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

What Affects Mortgage Rates?

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy—including its interest rate hikes, which it’s using to restrain inflation—is the primary factor that’s pushing long-term mortgage rates higher. The state of the economy and housing market also affects mortgage rates. As for what interest rate the lender might offer you, this depends on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit score, both of which indicate your risk as a borrower.

Related: Mortgage Rate Forecast & Trends For 2023

How To Compare Mortgage Rates

Shop around and talk to various lenders to get a sense of each company’s mortgage loan offerings and services. Don’t go with the first lender quote you receive; instead, compare the best mortgage rate quotes to get a deal. In particular, consider what fees they charge, what fees they’re willing to waive and what closing assistance they might provide. Make sure any special offers or discounts don’t come at the cost of a higher mortgage rate.

Be sure to apply with each lender within a 45-day window. During this window, you can have multiple lenders pull your credit history without additional impact on your credit score.

Is This a Good Time To Buy a House?

Mortgage rates remain elevated, and the nation’s housing supply remains limited. The low inventory is preventing house prices from dropping. Meanwhile, the combination of high mortgage rates and appreciated home values will continue to present an obstacle for many prospective homebuyers seeking affordable housing.

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Multiple factors affect the interest rate for a mortgage, including the economy’s overall health, benchmark interest rates and borrower-specific factors.

The Federal Reserve’s rate decisions and inflation can influence rates to move higher or lower. Although the Fed raising rates doesn’t directly cause mortgage rates to rise, an increase to its benchmark interest rate makes it more expensive for banks to lend money to consumers. Conversely, rates tend to decrease during periods of rate cuts and cooling inflation.

Home buyers can make several moves to improve their finances and qualify for competitive rates. One is having a good or excellent credit score, which ranges from 670 to 850. Another is maintaining a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio below 43%, which implies less risk of being unable to afford the monthly mortgage payment.

Further, making a minimum 20% down payment can help you avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI) on conventional home loans. If you can afford the larger monthly payment, 15-year home loans have lower rates than a 30-year term.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

Many home buyers are eligible for several mortgage loan types. Each program can have its own advantages:

Conventional mortgage. A conventional home loan is ideal for borrowers with good or excellent credit to qualify for competitive rates. Additionally, making a minimum 20% down payment helps you waive private mortgage insurance premiums.

A conventional home loan is ideal for borrowers with good or excellent credit to qualify for competitive rates. Additionally, making a minimum 20% down payment helps you waive private mortgage insurance premiums. FHA loan. An FHA home loan is best when applying with imperfect credit or a low down payment. You can put as little as 3.5% down with a credit score above 580. A minimum 10% down payment is necessary for credit scores ranging from 500 to 579.

An FHA home loan is best when applying with imperfect credit or a low down payment. You can put as little as 3.5% down with a credit score above 580. A minimum 10% down payment is necessary for credit scores ranging from 500 to 579. VA loan. Borrowers with a qualifying military background may prefer a VA loan for its flexibility. A down payment may not be required. While you pay a one-time funding fee, there are no ongoing mortgage insurance premiums or service fees.

Borrowers with a qualifying military background may prefer a VA loan for its flexibility. A down payment may not be required. While you pay a one-time funding fee, there are no ongoing mortgage insurance premiums or service fees. USDA loan. Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no down payment, although an upfront and annual guarantee fee applies. Additionally, income requirements apply and this program requires a moderate income or lower.

Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no down payment, although an upfront and annual guarantee fee applies. Additionally, income requirements apply and this program requires a moderate income or lower. Jumbo loan. Homebuyers in a high-cost-of-living area will need to apply for a jumbo loan when the loan amount exceeds the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s conforming loan limits. The limit in most municipalities is $726,200 in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.