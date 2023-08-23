Mortgage Rates Today: August 23, 2023—Rates Stay Put

Today’s current average mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.77%, up 0.09 percentage points from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.77%. However, a 15-year mortgage means you are paying off the house in half the amount of time compared to a 30-year term, so your monthly payments will be higher.

Current Mortgage Rates for August 23, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay more in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 7.77% compared to a rate of 7.68% a week ago.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.73%. The APR was 7.61% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 7.77%, you will pay about $718 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $158,356 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate is 6.84%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.78%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.77%. It was 6.71% this time last week.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.84% will cost $890 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $60,203 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage climbed 0.15 point from last week to 7.55%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.55 will pay approximately $703 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,270.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a general idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Home loan borrowers can qualify for better mortgage rates by having good or excellent credit, maintaining a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and pursuing loan programs that don’t charge mortgage insurance premiums or similar ongoing charges that increase the loan’s annual percentage rate (APR).

Comparing rates from different mortgage lenders is an excellent starting point. You may also compare conventional, first-time homebuyer and government-backed programs like FHA and VA loans, which have different rates and fees.

For the most part, several economic factors influence the trajectory of rates for new home loans. The recent Federal Reserve rate hikes don’t directly cause mortgage rates to rise but have indirectly caused the interest rates for many long-term loans to increase. Rates are more likely to decrease when the Fed pauses or decreases its benchmark Federal Funds Rate.

Further, the inflation rate and the general state of the economy directly impact interest rates. High inflation and a strong economy typically signal higher rates. Cooling consumer demand or inflation may help rates decrease.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

As you compare lenders, consider getting rate quotes for several loan programs. In addition to comparing rates and fees, these programs can have flexible down payment and credit requirements that make qualifying easier.

Conventional mortgages are likely to offer competitive rates when you have a credit score between 670 and 850, although it’s possible to qualify with a minimum score of 620. This home loan type also doesn’t require annual fees when you have at least 20% equity and waive PMI.

Several government-backed programs are better when you want to make little or no down payment:

FHA loans. Borrowers with a credit score above 580 only need to put 3.5% down and applicants with credit scores ranging from 500 to 579 are only required to make a 10% down payment with FHA loans.

Borrowers with a credit score above 580 only need to put 3.5% down and applicants with credit scores ranging from 500 to 579 are only required to make a 10% down payment with FHA loans. VA loans. Servicemembers, veterans and qualifying spouses don’t need to make a down payment when the sales price is less than the home’s appraisal value. VA loan credit requirements vary by lender.

Servicemembers, veterans and qualifying spouses don’t need to make a down payment when the sales price is less than the home’s appraisal value. VA loan credit requirements vary by lender. USDA loans. Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no money down using a USDA loan. Moderate-income borrowers can qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate term through the Guaranteed Loan Program. Further, buyers with a very low or low income can receive a 33-year term and payment assistance is available through the agency’s Direct Loans program. Credit requirements differ by lender.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

