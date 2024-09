Mortgage Rates Today: September 27, 2024—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Currently, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.69%, compared to 6.65% a week ago, according to Curinos.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.74%, the same as the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for September 27, 2024

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate of 6.69% on a 30-year mortgage. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 6.65%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.70%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 6.63%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea of how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.69% will cost you about $644 including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $131,942 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 5.74%, the same as the previous week.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.77%. It was 5.69% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.74% will cost $830 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $49,387 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.75%. Last week, the average rate was 6.72%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.75% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $649 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,864, and you’d pay around $1.00 million in total interest over the life of the loan.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Mortgage interest rates are determined by several factors, including some that borrowers can’t control:

Federal Reserve. The Fed rate hikes and decreases adjust the federal funds rate, which helps determine the benchmark interest rate that banks lend money at. As a result, mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction with the Fed’s rate decision.

The Fed rate hikes and decreases adjust the federal funds rate, which helps determine the benchmark interest rate that banks lend money at. As a result, mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction with the Fed’s rate decision. Bond market. Mortgages are also loosely connected to long-term bond yields as investors look for income-producing assets—specifically, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond. Home loan rates tend to increase as bond prices decrease, and vice versa.

Mortgages are also loosely connected to long-term bond yields as investors look for income-producing assets—specifically, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond. Home loan rates tend to increase as bond prices decrease, and vice versa. Economic health. Rates can increase during a strong economy when consumer demand is higher and unemployment levels are lower. Anticipate lower rates as the economy weakens and there is less demand for mortgages.

Rates can increase during a strong economy when consumer demand is higher and unemployment levels are lower. Anticipate lower rates as the economy weakens and there is less demand for mortgages. Inflation. Banks and lenders may increase rates during inflationary periods to slow the rate of inflation. Additionally, inflation makes goods and services more expensive, reducing the dollar’s purchasing power.

While the above factors set the base interest rate for new mortgages, there are several areas that borrowers can focus on to get a lower rate:

Credit score. Applicants with a credit score of 670 or above tend to have an easier time qualifying for a better interest rate. Typically, most lenders require a minimum score of 620 to qualify for a conventional mortgage.

Applicants with a credit score of 670 or above tend to have an easier time qualifying for a better interest rate. Typically, most lenders require a minimum score of 620 to qualify for a conventional mortgage. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Lenders may issue mortgages to borrowers with a DTI of 50% or less. However, applying with a DTI below 43% is recommended.

Lenders may issue mortgages to borrowers with a DTI of 50% or less. However, applying with a DTI below 43% is recommended. Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Conventional home loans charge private mortgage insurance when your LTV exceeds 80% of the appraisal value, meaning you need to put at least 20% down to avoid higher rates. Additionally, FHA mortgage insurance premiums expire after the first 11 years when you put at least 10% down.

Conventional home loans charge private mortgage insurance when your LTV exceeds 80% of the appraisal value, meaning you need to put at least 20% down to avoid higher rates. Additionally, FHA mortgage insurance premiums expire after the first 11 years when you put at least 10% down. Loan term. Longer-term loans such as a 30-year or 20-year mortgage tend to charge higher rates than a 15-year loan term. However, your monthly payment can be more affordable over a longer term.

Longer-term loans such as a 30-year or 20-year mortgage tend to charge higher rates than a 15-year loan term. However, your monthly payment can be more affordable over a longer term. Residence type. Interest rates for a primary residence can be lower than a second home or an investment property. This is because the lender of your primary mortgage receives compensation first in the event of foreclosure.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

Conventional home loans are issued by private lenders and typically require good or excellent credit and a minimum 20% down payment to get the best rates. Some lenders offer first-time home buyer loans and grants with relaxed down payment requirements as low as 3%.

For buyers with limited credit or finances, a government-backed loan is usually the better option as the minimum loan requirements are easier to satisfy.

For example, FHA loans can require 3.5% down with a minimum credit score of 580 or at least 10% down with a credit score between 500 and 579. However, upfront and annual mortgage insurance premiums can apply for the life of the loan.

Buyers in eligible rural areas with a moderate income or lower may also consider USDA loans. This program doesn’t require a down payment, but you pay an upfront and annual guarantee fee for the life of the loan.

If you come from a qualifying military background, VA loans can be your best option. First, you don’t need to make a down payment in most situations. Second, borrowers pay a one-time funding fee but don’t pay an annual fee as the FHA and USDA loan programs require.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.