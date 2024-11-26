Mortgage Rates Today: November 26, 2024—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

The current mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 0.04 percentage point in the last week to 7.25%, according to Curinos.

Meanwhile, the APR on a 15-year fixed mortgage dropped 0.08 percentage point during the same period to 6.33%.

Current Mortgage Rates for November 26, 2024

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.25%, which is 0.04 percentage point lower than last week.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.27%.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 7.25% on a $100,000 loan will cost $682 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $145,535.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year mortgage rate sits at 6.33%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.41%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.37%. It was 6.37% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.33%, you would pay $862 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $55,152 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.20%— 0.08 percentage point down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week APR low of 5.50% and a 52-week high of 10.50%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.20% will cost you $679 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,091.

What Affects Mortgage Rates?

The Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy—including its interest rate hikes, which it’s using to restrain inflation—is the primary factor that’s pushing long-term mortgage rates higher. The state of the economy and housing market also affects mortgage rates. As for what interest rate the lender might offer you, this depends on your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit score, both of which indicate your risk as a borrower.

How To Compare Mortgage Rates

Shop around and talk to various lenders to get a sense of each company’s mortgage loan offerings and services. Don’t go with the first lender quote you receive; instead, compare the best mortgage rate quotes to get a deal. In particular, consider what fees they charge, what fees they’re willing to waive and what closing assistance they might provide. Make sure any special offers or discounts don’t come at the cost of a higher mortgage rate.

Be sure to apply with each lender within a 45-day window. During this window, you can have multiple lenders pull your credit history without additional impact on your credit score.

Is This a Good Time To Buy a House?

Mortgage rates remain elevated, and the nation’s housing supply remains limited. The low inventory is preventing house prices from dropping. Meanwhile, the combination of high mortgage rates and appreciated home values will continue to present an obstacle for many prospective homebuyers seeking affordable housing.

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Home loan borrowers can qualify for better mortgage rates by having good or excellent credit, maintaining a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and pursuing loan programs that don’t charge mortgage insurance premiums or similar ongoing charges that increase the loan’s annual percentage rate (APR).

Comparing rates from different mortgage lenders is an excellent starting point. You may also compare conventional, first-time homebuyer and government-backed programs like FHA and VA loans, which have different rates and fees.

For the most part, several economic factors influence the trajectory of rates for new home loans. The recent Federal Reserve rate hikes don’t directly cause mortgage rates to rise but have indirectly caused the interest rates for many long-term loans to increase. Rates are more likely to decrease when the Fed pauses or decreases its benchmark Federal Funds Rate.

Further, the inflation rate and the general state of the economy directly impact interest rates. High inflation and a strong economy typically signal higher rates. Cooling consumer demand or inflation may help rates decrease.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

Conventional home loans are issued by private lenders and typically require good or excellent credit and a minimum 20% down payment to get the best rates. Some lenders offer first-time home buyer loans and grants with relaxed down payment requirements as low as 3%.

For buyers with limited credit or finances, a government-backed loan is usually the better option as the minimum loan requirements are easier to satisfy.

For example, FHA loans can require 3.5% down with a minimum credit score of 580 or at least 10% down with a credit score between 500 and 579. However, upfront and annual mortgage insurance premiums can apply for the life of the loan.

Buyers in eligible rural areas with a moderate income or lower may also consider USDA loans. This program doesn’t require a down payment, but you pay an upfront and annual guarantee fee for the life of the loan.

If you come from a qualifying military background, VA loans can be your best option. First, you don’t need to make a down payment in most situations. Second, borrowers pay a one-time funding fee but don’t pay an annual fee as the FHA and USDA loan programs require.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

