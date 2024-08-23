Mortgage Rates Today: August 23, 2024—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Currently, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.93%, compared to 7.00% a week ago, according to Curinos.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.19%, down 0.11 percentage point from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Current Mortgage Rates for August 23, 2024

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.93% compared to a rate of 7.00% a week ago.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.95%. The APR was 6.92% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.93%, you will pay about $661 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $137,891 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year mortgage (fixed-rate) is 6.19%, down 0.11 percentage point from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.30%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.22%. It was 6.21% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.19% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,738 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage fell 0.07 point from last week to 6.97%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.97% will pay approximately $663 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,974.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

How Are Mortgage Rates Determined?

Home loan borrowers can qualify for better mortgage rates by having good or excellent credit, maintaining a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and pursuing loan programs that don’t charge mortgage insurance premiums or similar ongoing charges that increase the loan’s annual percentage rate (APR).

Comparing rates from different mortgage lenders is an excellent starting point. You may also compare conventional, first-time homebuyer and government-backed programs like FHA and VA loans, which have different rates and fees.

For the most part, several economic factors influence the trajectory of rates for new home loans. The recent Federal Reserve rate hikes don’t directly cause mortgage rates to rise but have indirectly caused the interest rates for many long-term loans to increase. Rates are more likely to decrease when the Fed pauses or decreases its benchmark Federal Funds Rate.

Further, the inflation rate and the general state of the economy directly impact interest rates. High inflation and a strong economy typically signal higher rates. Cooling consumer demand or inflation may help rates decrease.

What Is the Best Type of Mortgage Loan?

Many home buyers are eligible for several mortgage loan types. Each program can have its own advantages:

Conventional mortgage. A conventional home loan is ideal for borrowers with good or excellent credit to qualify for competitive rates. Additionally, making a minimum 20% down payment helps you waive private mortgage insurance premiums.

A conventional home loan is ideal for borrowers with good or excellent credit to qualify for competitive rates. Additionally, making a minimum 20% down payment helps you waive private mortgage insurance premiums. FHA loan. An FHA home loan is best when applying with imperfect credit or a low down payment. You can put as little as 3.5% down with a credit score above 580. A minimum 10% down payment is necessary for credit scores ranging from 500 to 579.

An FHA home loan is best when applying with imperfect credit or a low down payment. You can put as little as 3.5% down with a credit score above 580. A minimum 10% down payment is necessary for credit scores ranging from 500 to 579. VA loan. Borrowers with a qualifying military background may prefer a VA loan for its flexibility. A down payment may not be required. While you pay a one-time funding fee, there are no ongoing mortgage insurance premiums or service fees.

Borrowers with a qualifying military background may prefer a VA loan for its flexibility. A down payment may not be required. While you pay a one-time funding fee, there are no ongoing mortgage insurance premiums or service fees. USDA loan. Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no down payment, although an upfront and annual guarantee fee applies. Additionally, income requirements apply and this program requires a moderate income or lower.

Applicants in eligible rural areas can buy or build a home with no down payment, although an upfront and annual guarantee fee applies. Additionally, income requirements apply and this program requires a moderate income or lower. Jumbo loan. Homebuyers in a high-cost-of-living area will need to apply for a jumbo loan when the loan amount exceeds the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s conforming loan limits. The limit in most municipalities is $726,200 in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good mortgage rate?

A competitive mortgage rate currently ranges from 6% to 8% for a 30-year fixed loan. Several factors impact mortgage rates, including the repayment term, loan type and borrower’s credit score.

How to get a lower mortgage interest rate?

Comparing lenders and loan programs is an excellent start. Borrowers should also strive for a good or excellent credit score between 670 and 850 and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less.

Further, making a minimum down payment of 20% on conventional mortgages can help you automatically waive private mortgage insurance premiums, which increases your borrowing costs. Buying discount points or lender credits can also reduce your interest rate.

How long can you lock in a mortgage rate?

Most rate locks last 30 to 60 days and your lender may not charge a fee for this initial period. However, extending the rate lock period up to 90 or 120 days is possible, depending on your lender, but additional costs may apply.

