Mortgage Rates Surge To Highest Level Since November, Freddie Mac Says

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is approaching 7%, the highest it’s been in eight months, according to the latest mortgage rates survey from Freddie Mac. Historical data from the mortgage giant shows that rates last hit this level in November 2022, when the average shot past 7%.

The current survey reports that, as of July 13:

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.96%, up from 6.81% the previous week. A year ago, the average rate stood at 5.51%.

The rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage also rose, averaging 6.3%, up from 6.24% the previous week. A year ago, the average rate was 4.67%.

Figures for the survey come from conventional mortgage applications sent to lenders across the U.S. and then submitted to Freddie Mac. The company buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Will Low Mortgage Rates Ever Return?

As consumers watch interest rates for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hover around 7%, they may be wondering when rates will once again match pandemic-era lows of around 3%. That day may be far off.

“One can never truly predict the future, but I don’t see mortgage rates returning back to the 3% range in the remainder of my lifetime,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, recently told CNBC.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Home Builders predicted mortgage rates would peak at a little over 7% this year, with rates dropping below 6% by 2024.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has already crossed the 7% mark this year, reaching 7.07% for the week ending July 7.

Some rate relief may be coming soon. Realtor.com anticipates rates for 30-year mortgages will fall to 6.1% by the end of this year. Fannie Mae envisions the year-end rate for a 30-year mortgage will be 6.3%, with the MBA forecasting an end-of-year rate of 5.8%.

Near-term outlooks for mortgage rates will hinge in large part on whether the Federal Reserve raises its benchmark interest rate, the federal funds rate, at its meeting in late July. Some experts forecast a Fed rate hike of one quarter of a percentage point. Mortgage rates typically jump after the benchmark rate climbs.

The Fed’s recent run of rate increases has been aimed at taming inflation. In that regard, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics delivered some good news on July 12: The year-over-year inflation rate dipped to 3% in June, the smallest 12-month increase since March 2021.

“Incoming data suggest that inflation is softening,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a news release. “However, increases in housing costs, which account for a large share of inflation, remain stubbornly high, mainly due to low inventory relative to demand.”

