Mortgage Rates Surge Past 7% To Highest Level Since 2002, Freddie Mac Says

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has hit its highest level in more than 20 years, barreling past 7%, according to the long-running survey from mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The current average for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.09%, according to the August 17 survey results. Rates are the steepest since April 2002, when the average hit 7.13%.

The last time it exceeded 7% was November of last year, when the typical rate stood at 7.08%.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, attributed the climbing mortgage rates to a “better-than-expected” economic outlook. “The 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb,” he noted in a news release.

Demand for homes has been buffeted “by affordability headwinds, but low inventory remains the root cause of stalling home sales,” Khater said.

What Are the Current Mortgage Rates?

The rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% as of August 17, up from 6.96% the previous week. A year ago at this time, the rate averaged 5.13%.

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 6.46% as of August 17, up from 6.34% a week earlier. At this time a year ago, the rate averaged 4.55%.

Figures for the weekly mortgage rates survey—which started in April 1971—come from conventional mortgage applications submitted to lenders across the U.S. and then sent to Freddie Mac. The company buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Are Americans Submitting Fewer Mortgage Applications?

As rates continue to rise, mortgage demand is sagging.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that application activity slipped 0.8% in the week ending August 14 compared with the previous week. The MBA pegged the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at 7.16%, a slightly higher rate than Freddie Mac calculated.

Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said application activity for both purchases and refinancings had dropped to their lowest levels since February 2023.

“Treasury rates were elevated again last week following mixed data on inflation and more indication of resiliency in the economy, which may pose a challenge to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to lower inflation,” Kan said in a news release.

The nonprofit Brookings Institution partly attributes recent hikes in mortgage rates to higher rates for long-term U.S. Treasury bonds. Mortgage lenders tend to align their fixed rates with Treasury bond interest rates.

Average Mortgage Payment Goes Up

As 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages remain in the 7% neighborhood, monthly payments are trending higher overall. The National Association of Realtors reported August 15 that the typical monthly mortgage payment was 6.6% more in June than in the previous month and 12.1% more than it was during the same time in 2022.

“Affordability challenges will continue for buyers if new inventory is not brought to the market and rates do not abate,” Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors, wrote in a blog post.

