With Mortgage Rates Stuck High, Can UWM Holdings Keep Taking Market Share?

Key Points

UWM keeps gaining share despite elevated mortgage rates.

Its broker-focused model creates a meaningful competitive advantage.

Scale helps UWM maintain profitability in difficult markets.

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Mortgage lenders have spent the past two years waiting for lower interest rates. So far, they've been disappointed.

The Federal Reserve has largely held rates steady, and mortgage rates remain elevated. Freddie Mac recently reported the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.48%, a level that continues to weigh on housing affordability and suppress refinancing activity.

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That's a difficult backdrop for most lenders. Yet UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) continues to gain market share.

A winning strategy

Unlike a lot of lenders that work directly with consumers, UWM operates exclusively through independent mortgage brokers, an important distinction.

Most mortgage lenders spend enormous amounts of money trying to find borrowers. UWM lets mortgage brokers do that work. So by focusing exclusively on the broker channel, the company can originate more loans with a leaner cost structure, giving it a competitive advantage when industry volumes are weak and competition is intense.

That strategy appears to be paying off, as the company's purchase-market share has continued to expand.

In Q1, 2026, UWM originated $44.9 billion in mortgages, up from $32.4 billion during the same period last year. The company also generated $170.4 million in net income, a significant improvement from a net loss of $247 million in Q1, 2025.

Of course, the question remains: Can UWM continue growing if mortgage rates remain stuck near current levels?

One reason for optimism is scale.

Leveraging scale

Mortgage lending is a highly competitive business, and elevated rates have reduced overall industry volumes. That often creates a difficult environment for smaller lenders, which have to spread fixed costs across fewer loans.

UWM, however, benefits from being the nation's largest mortgage lender. The company can leverage its scale, technology platform, and broker network to process large loan volumes more efficiently than many of its competitors. And that advantage has helped support margins.

In Q1, UWM reported a gain margin of 123 basis points, compared with 94 basis points a year earlier. Gain margin measures how much profit a lender earns when originating and selling a mortgage. Higher margins can help offset weaker industry volumes.

Of course, there are risks. UWM carries a significant amount of debt, which can become a bigger concern if the housing market remains weak for an extended period.

There's also the matter of insider selling. CEO Mat Ishbia has sold a substantial amount of stock in recent years. To be fair, executives sell shares for all sorts of reasons, including diversification and tax planning. But when a heavily leveraged company operates in a cyclical industry, large insider sales are hard to ignore.

And if mortgage rates remain elevated for an extended period, refinancing activity could stay muted for years. The housing market is still constrained by affordability challenges. Existing-home sales remain well below historical norms, and many homeowners are reluctant to give up the mortgages they got during the low-rate environment of 2020 and 2021.

Still, UWM doesn't necessarily need a housing boom to succeed.

The company simply needs to continue executing in the purchase market, where it has steadily expanded its share over the past several years.

Lower interest rates would almost certainly provide a tailwind by reigniting refinancing activity. But even if rates remain elevated, UWM's scale, broker-focused model, and growing share of the purchase market suggest the company may be better positioned than many of its peers to navigate a challenging mortgage environment.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.