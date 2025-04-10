Mortgage Rates Stay Below 7% Mark For 12th Consecutive Week

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to decrease and stays below 7% for the 12th consecutive week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.62% as of April 10, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.64%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.88%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.82%, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%.

"The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to trend down, remaining under 7% for the twelfth consecutive week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "As purchase applications continue to climb, the spring homebuying season is shaping up to look more favorable than last year."

